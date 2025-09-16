Sabah flood victims urge swift and fair distribution of government aid

PENAMPANG: Flood victims in Sabah are urging authorities to distribute cash assistance from both state and federal governments without delay.

Agnes Kalos, a 50-year-old resident of Kampung Tuawon in Penampang, acknowledged the government’s announcement of financial aid to ease victims’ burdens.

She emphasised the need for proper monitoring to ensure fair distribution of all assistance funds.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an immediate RM10 million allocation through the National Disaster Management Agency yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee confirmed that Bantuan Wang Ihsan payments would range from RM1,000 to RM10,000 for affected families.

Households relocated to evacuation centres will receive RM1,000 while families of deceased victims qualify for RM10,000.

Official data shows 2,468 flood victims from 656 families currently sheltering across 19 relief centres in Sabah.

Another victim from Kampung Tuawon, Majory Yumin, expressed gratitude for government assistance during difficult times.

The 54-year-old noted that such support has consistently helped reduce the burden on affected communities.

Devie Dore Lawrence from Kampung Tengah in Kinarut called for better coordination of aid from non-governmental organisations.

The 24-year-old suggested that designated agencies should gather and distribute NGO assistance more systematically.

This approach would ensure a more orderly distribution process while preventing duplication of efforts.

All victims welcomed the recent aid announcement while hoping for efficient implementation. – Bernama