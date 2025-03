KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has fully recovered from the floods following the closure of the last relief centre in Beaufort today.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the centre at Dewan Selagon was closed after 138 evacuees from 41 families were allowed to return home this evening.

“The relief centre was closed after field monitoring showed that it was safe for residents to return home,” it said.