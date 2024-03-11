Sabah govt announces RM300 subsidy for students to return home during festive seasons

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will provide a one-off RM300 subsidy to Sabah students from public and private higher education institutions in the state to help them return to their hometowns, especially during festive seasons in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that this one-off payment was a request made directly by the students, and the state government, which is always attentive to the people’s concerns, is fulfilling this wish.

Citing an example, he explained that students from Tawau and Sandakan who are studying at higher education institutions in Kota Kinabalu will be eligible for this subsidy, which can be used to cover costs for plane tickets, bus fares, or other forms of transportation.

“A variety of initiatives and assistance provided to the people, particularly students, aim to nurture knowledgeable and educated human capital, which will contribute to the development of this state,” he said while officiating the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Student Convention in Sembulan, today.

Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, said that detailed information regarding the subsidy, including the number of recipients, is currently being reviewed by the relevant authorities.

He also noted that during Ramadan month this year, a one-off subsidy of RM600 was given to Sabah students studying at public and private higher education institutions in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Labuan, to assist them in returning to their hometowns during the festive season or semester breaks.

“This initiative, ‘Graduan Rindu Sabah’, aims to support our students there,” he added.