Sabah police nab drug mule carrying RM800,000 worth of syabu

KOTA KINABALU: Police have seized 24.5 kilogrammes of syabu worth about RM800,000 which was brought in by a man believed to be a ‘drug mule’ via a flight at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) last Thursday (Nov 7).

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the 24-year-old man was found to be carrying two bags containing 23 boxes of drugs from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before being arrested at KKIA at 8.30 am.

He said following the arrest, another 28-year-old man was arrested at a hotel, on the same day at 11.15 pm and confiscated several items including mobile phones, laptops and cash.

“From interrogation, the first suspect said he was offered RM1,000 for each kilogramme of drugs brought from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah.

“The first time the suspect successfully brought the syabu to the neighbouring state on Nov 5 and was paid RM9,000,“ he said at a press conference at the Sabah contingent police headquarters here today.

Jauteh said the first suspect tested positive for syabu and that the drugs he carried could support up to 81,659 addicts.

He said the case was investigated under Section 398 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, it could lead to the death penalty or life imprisonment.