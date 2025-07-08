Sabah ranks third in Malaysia for Q1 2025 investments with RM10.9 billion

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah secured RM10.9 billion in approved investments during the first quarter of 2025, ranking third in Malaysia after Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The manufacturing sector dominated with RM7.3 billion, making Sabah the top state for manufacturing investments nationwide.

Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe highlighted the state’s efforts to maintain investor confidence despite global economic uncertainties and infrastructure challenges. The State Manufacturing Investment Task Force was established to assist both foreign and local investors in resolving operational hurdles.

Key infrastructure projects include upgrades at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), and Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu. A RM40 million project is underway to build a 33kV/11kV main distribution substation at SOGIP.

Additionally, Jetama Sdn Bhd is implementing a seawater desalination initiative at POIC Lahad Datu to supply fresh water for industrial use. “This technology ensures sustainable water access for factories,“ said Phoong. - Bernama