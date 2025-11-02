KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is poised to position itself as a key energy hub in Southeast Asia with the launch of an RM8.88 billion oil and gas energy hub project at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the project will create more opportunities for collaboration, innovation and development in the oil and gas sector, benefiting both industry players and local communities.

“By facilitating a steady supply of natural gas and other lower-carbon fuels, SOGIP can help bridge the transition from fossil fuel dependency to greater adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power in Malaysia’s energy mix,“ he said.

Speaking at the launch of the Oil and Gas Energy Hub Project at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today, Hajiji highlighted the project’s potential to transform Sabah into a major player in the regional energy sector.

The development, a strategic collaboration between Sabah Oil and Gas Development Corporation (SOGDC), which managed SOGIP and Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd, will be executed in two phases, featuring the construction of a state-of-the-art port dedicated to energy transportation and trade activities.

Hajiji noted that with strong support from private sector partners and the government, SOGIP is expected to attract further investments in energy infrastructure, technological advancements and industrial expansion.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to local development, he said the establishment of the Sabah Local Content Council through SMJ Energy in May last year serves as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders to enhance local capacity in the oil and gas industry.

The Chief Minister said through this platform the state will require all stakeholders to invest in the training and development of Sabahans through short-term and medium-term programmes to be executed this year.

“As Malaysia continues to strengthen its presence in global energy markets, SOGIP will play a strategic role in driving economic resilience, energy independence and sustainable industrial growth,“ he concluded.