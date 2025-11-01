SEPANG: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is leaving it to the authorities to thoroughly investigate the criminal intimidation case allegedly involving his son.

He stressed that all Malaysians, including his son, are not above the law.

“If any report is made against him, it is the police’s responsibility to investigate it thoroughly and fairly.

“Referring to a statement by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, the investigation paper has been completed and submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Let the due process take its course, but the principle I uphold is that none of us is above the law, including my son,” he told reporters after observing the MyBorderPass QR Code Gate and Smart Q System with the media at Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport today.

On Thursday, Razarudin reportedly said police had completed investigations into a criminal intimidation case involving the son of a minister, which had gone viral on social media.

The investigation paper was handed over to the deputy public prosecutor on Monday for further action.