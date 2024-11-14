Salesman arrested for lodging false report over loss of identity card

KUALA LUMPUR: A 25-year-old salesman was arrested yesterday for lodging a false police report regarding the loss of his identity card, claiming that he was robbed.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said investigations found that no such incident occurred.

“The suspect claimed that while he was walking along Jalan USJ 14/1D in Subang Jaya at around 1 am yesterday, two men on a motorcycle robbed him using a knife, resulting in an estimated loss of RM200,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said an investigation paper had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor, adding that the man will be charged at the Shah Alam Court tomorrow under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.