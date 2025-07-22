Sandakan MMEA foils RM830k fuel smuggling attempt

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted a smuggling attempt involving diesel, petrol, and gas worth RM830,000 near Tanjung Aru.

A pump boat was detained 0.8 nautical miles offshore while heading towards a neighbouring country.

Sandakan maritime zone director Maritime Captain Muhamad Suhairy Hussain confirmed the arrest at 1.05 am after detecting suspicious navigation patterns.

The boat carried 250 blue barrels of petrol (50,000 litres), 15 barrels of diesel (3,000 litres), and 120 branded gas cylinders.

“The skipper and seven crew members, aged 27 to 50, failed to present valid travel or cargo declaration documents,“ said Muhamad Suhairy.

Four men and two women from a neighbouring country, aged 16 to 41, were also detained as passengers.

The case is under investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1962, Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, and Immigration Act 1959/63.

“This arrest reflects MMEA’s commitment to curbing smuggling and safeguarding national waters,“ he added.

Public tip-offs on maritime crimes can be reported to Sandakan’s operations centre (089-222519) or emergency line 999. - Bernama