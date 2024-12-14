SAPP quits Perikatan Nasional, Yong announces

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) has officially withdrawn from Perikatan Nasional (PN), a decision formalised during its Supreme Council meeting on Nov 23, SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee said.

Yong said PN’s intention to contest in the upcoming Sabah State Election conflicted with SAPP’s longstanding principle that all 73 Sabah state seats should be contested exclusively by local parties.

“SAPP’s stance aligns with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and Sabah’s autonomy.

“We cannot compromise on our commitment to ensuring that state elections remain under the jurisdiction of Sabah-based parties, free from interference by peninsula-based parties,” Yong said in a statement today.

He said PN’s insistence on fielding candidates from Malaya-based parties directly contradicts this fundamental principle.

SAPP is currently a component party of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, comprising Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

Yong said SAPP has proposed a resolution to the GRS Supreme Council, urging the coalition to field candidates in all 73 seats during the upcoming state polls.

“This step is crucial in upholding Sabah’s rights under MA63 and reflecting the strong aspirations of the people for a government that practises genuine federalism,” he said.

With less than 10 months until the state election, Yong also called on the GRS Supreme Council to resolve any uncertainties regarding its alignment with Pakatan Harapan before the new year.

“All these matters must be clarified to allow the people of Sabah to make informed decisions about their political future,” he said.