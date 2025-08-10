Sarawak allocates RM600 million for free education in 2025

SIBU: The Sarawak government has announced an allocation of nearly RM600 million to offer free education for students pursuing higher studies starting next year.

State Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee confirmed the initiative will cover 64 courses across four state-owned universities.

“Although Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg never promised free tertiary education in any election, it will still be done out of care and in the educational interests of the Sarawak youth,” he said.

The announcement was made during the central zone Sarawak Women’s, Children and Community Welfare Development Ministry outreach programme in Sibu.

The four universities included in the scheme are Universiti Teknologi Sarawak (UTS), Universiti Curtin Malaysia, Sarawak Swinburne University, and I-Cats University College. - Bernama