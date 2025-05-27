KUCHING: The Sarawak Cancer Centre project is currently under pre-implementation stage, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the Public Works Department (JKR) has been appointed as the implementing agency for the project.

“At this moment, JKR is in the midst of preparing the cost estimation for the project according to the 310 beds facility,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

On March 30 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government agreed with the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre in Samarahan Division.

According to Anwar, through the project, the Sarawak government is creating history by becoming the first state government to finance a federal project in advance, to speed up its implementation.

Dr Sim said for this year, as of April 30, Sarawak State Health Department has received RM2.81 billion operating funds and RM500.59 million development funds from the Federal Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said these funds are allocated for operational expenses, human capital development, minor upgrading as well as repair on health facilities as well as for hospital and clinic support services including procurement of medical equipment.

“Currently, Sarawak has a total of 26,978 Government healthcare personnel, including 1,907 serving on a contract basis. This reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the healthcare system to better serve the rakyat,” he added.