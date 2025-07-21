Sarawak Day 2025: Governor urges unity for brighter future

KUCHING: Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has urged the people of Sarawak to stay united and collaborate with both government and private sectors to secure a prosperous future for the state.

His message, commemorating Sarawak Day, highlighted the historical significance of July 22, 1963, when administrative power was transferred from British rule to Sarawak’s first local government led by Chief Minister Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

“This event marked a pivotal step in preparing Sarawak to join Malaysia alongside Sabah, Singapore, and Malaya.

“The transfer occurred before Sarawak officially became part of the Federation on September 16, 1963,“ he said.

Wan Junaidi described this as the foundation of Sarawak’s identity as a sovereign state within Malaysia.

He paid tribute to pioneers like Ningkan and Datuk Seri Tawi Sli, acknowledging their roles in establishing self-governance.

He also honored former chief ministers, including the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’kub, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, and Tan Sri Adenan Satem, for their contributions to Sarawak’s development.

Praising current leadership, Wan Junaidi commended Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for advancing the state through the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

He noted the strategy’s focus on digital economy, renewable energy, bioeconomy, and education, positioning Sarawak as a global leader in green and digital energy.

“Sarawak’s economy has shown strong resilience post-pandemic and is set to lead in sustainable energy. This progress relies on collaboration between government, private sector, and the people,“ he said.

Concluding his message, Wan Junaidi expressed hope that Sarawak Day celebrations would strengthen unity and inspire continued progress. - Bernama