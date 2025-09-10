Sarawak explores blockchain for secure digital ecosystem development

KUCHING: Sarawak is exploring blockchain technology through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority to develop a secure digital ecosystem in collaboration with government, industry, academia and regulators.

SMA general manager Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng said the initiative ensures Sarawak keeps pace with global technological trends while reducing fraud risks through blockchain benefits.

He explained that blockchain’s decentralised nature makes it more transparent, secure and difficult to manipulate than traditional centralised systems.

Potential Sarawak applications include university certification, halal certification, health records management and government documents according to Dr Anderson.

He noted that countries like Singapore and South Korea have already adopted blockchain for certification, digital identity and real asset tokenisation.

Dr Anderson emphasised that blockchain technology extends far beyond cryptocurrencies into practical applications for both government and private sectors.

Kuching Blockchain Technology Association president James Gan announced the Borneo Blockchain Conference 2025 scheduled for October 9-10 at the Borneo Cultures Museum.

The conference will feature two concurrent sessions covering policy discussions, industry applications and technical innovation according to Gan.

He stated their goal is positioning Kuching as a regional blockchain innovation hub while nurturing local talent among youth, entrepreneurs and academics.

Themed “From Rainforest to Blockchain: Building a Greener, Smarter Borneo”, the conference expects over 300 delegates and 14 international speakers. – Bernama