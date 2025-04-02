KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak has decreased to 9,039 people placed in 40 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across six divisions as of this morning, compared to 9,314 people last night.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that, of the total, 4,492 victims are sheltering in nine PPS in the Bintulu Division, down from 4,727 people last night, while 1,525 people remain in four PPS in the Serian Division.

The Miri Division recorded 1,406 victims, down from 1,464 people in 12 PPS, while the Sibu Division saw 828 victims, down from 839 people in five PPS.

In the Samarahan Division, the number of victims remains at 523 people sheltering in four PPS, while in the Mukah Division, the number of victims slightly increased to 265 people in three PPS, compared to 236 people last night.