Sarawak named among world’s top transitioning industrial clusters by WEF

KUCHING: Sarawak has been listed among the world’s 36 Transitioning Industrial Clusters, the only Malaysian state to receive this recognition from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attributed this achievement to the state’s focus on sustainable energy development.

“Last month, I was invited to speak at the World Economic Forum - Summer Davos 2025. However, as my wife was unwell, I sent Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi, as my representative,“ said Abang Johari during the Marina bridge groundbreaking ceremony.

He noted that the speaking slot was later given to Singapore’s Prime Minister, reflecting Sarawak’s growing global influence.

“This shows that Sarawak is now recognised at the global leadership level. Insya-Allah, I will be invited to Davos for the next session,“ he added.

The Premier highlighted that Sarawak’s progress stems from policies prioritising eco-friendly growth.

“Last week, in Japan, they praised our commitment to new energy solutions. We must sustain this momentum while ensuring development benefits the people,“ he said, citing the RM400 million Marina bridge project in Miri as an example.

The Public Works Department (JKR) stated that the bridge, linking Miri Marina to Miri Peninsula, will shorten travel distances significantly—from 10 km to just 2 km—and reduce travel time from 25 minutes to five.

Contracting for the project is expected in Q4 2025. - Bernama