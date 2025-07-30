Sarawak National Month launch & Jalur Gemilang campaign on Aug 2

KUCHING: The Sarawak-level launch of National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2025 will be held on August 2 at the Satok Sports Complex.

The event, themed ”Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni,“ will feature various activities celebrating patriotism and national unity.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS), Datuk Abdullah Saidol, will officiate the ceremony.

This follows the national-level launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 27 in Muar, Johor.

The event includes the flag-off of the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy (KMJG) and the Kita MADANI Carnival Sarawak 2025.

Attendees can enjoy PENTARAMA performances, Jualan Rahmah, government exhibitions, and local MADANI Community sales booths.

The KMJG Convoy for Sarawak will begin its journey at Dewan Kampung Tematu, Batu Kitang, before touring multiple locations statewide.

Divided into five phases, the convoy will conclude on Malaysia Day, September 16, 2025. Updates will be shared via Sarawak Information Department’s official social media.

The public is encouraged to participate in the 1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang (1R1JG) initiative by displaying the national flag at their homes. - Bernama