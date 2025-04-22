Sarawak reaffirms support for Chinese independent schools

SIBU: The Sarawak government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Chinese independent schools, emphasising a collaborative approach to finding long-term solutions.

State Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn acknowledged concerns over financial sustainability, teacher training and curriculum development, assuring that the issues would receive serious attention.

“These concerns are not being ignored,“ he told reporters after a Town Hall meeting with representatives of Chinese independent schools at Sekolah Menengah Wong Nai Siong here today.

While education policy falls under federal jurisdiction, Sagah said the Sarawak government remains committed to inclusive policies tailored to the state’s educational needs.

He highlighted potential areas for support, including infrastructure upgrades, recognition of student achievements and joint teacher training programmes.

“We are committed to building bridges, not walls,“ he said, adding that Chinese independent schools are an integral part of Malaysia’s education landscape.

Sagah also called for ongoing engagement and mutual respect to ensure collective progress for all students in Sarawak.