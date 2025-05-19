KUCHING: Sarawak has continued to excel on the national and international stages despite global economic challenges, said Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said that although geopolitical conflicts, technological revolutions, climate change and global tariff wars have had a direct impact on the state’s economy, Sarawak remains well-positioned to face any eventuality.

“The proactive steps taken by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are highly commendable. His efforts to explore green energy, digital technology and innovation have opened a new chapter for Sarawak’s economy, not only locally but globally as well,” he said.

He said this when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 19th Sarawak State Legislative Assembly here today.

Wan Junaidi also described the Sarawak government’s efforts to develop renewable energy sources as a timely and forward-thinking move in addressing global climate change.

“This not only helps tackle the challenges of climate change, but also positions Sarawak as the ‘Battery of ASEAN’, in line with the ASEAN Power Grid aspiration to provide clean energy across the region.

“I am also pleased that Sarawak has now embarked on waste management initiatives that include energy generation, known as waste-to-energy. I am confident this effort will lead to more sustainable waste management while also generating income for the state,” he said.

He added that Sarawak is emerging as a progressive region in Malaysia, marked by political stability, sound economic policies and prudent financial management.

“On the international front, Sarawak is increasingly being recognised and gaining attention as a strategic investment destination in the region, especially in the field of new economy,” he added.