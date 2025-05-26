KUCHING: Water supply coverage in Sarawak’s rural areas has increased to 70.5 per cent, up from 60.9 per cent in 2018, according to state Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said that in urban areas, the coverage rate has reached 99 per cent, bringing the overall water supply coverage in Sarawak to 85.4 per cent to date.

“My ministry is actively developing an integrated water supply system across Sarawak, connecting the Southern, Central, and Northern regions,” he said during a winding-up session for his ministry at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said that in the southern region, which covers the Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, and Betong divisions, the water supply grid system involves the construction and upgrading of nine main water treatment plants, along with the installation of approximately 1,081 kilometres (km) of grid pipelines.

“So far, 311 km of pipelines have been completed, while the remaining 770 km are either under construction or in the planning stages to fully connect the southern region to the central region,” he said.

He said that in the central region, covering the divisions of Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit, work is ongoing to construct and upgrade 11 main water treatment plants, alongside the installation of 1,143 km of water grid pipelines.

“So far, 125 km of pipelines have been completed in the central region, while the remaining 1,018 km are currently under construction or scheduled for implementation to connect this area to the northern region,” he said, adding that the Limbang and Lawas divisions will be included in the project once the Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) is completed.

For the water supply grid system in the northern region (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions), Julaihi said it involves the construction and upgrading of 12 main water treatment plants and the installation of an estimated 569 km of water grid pipelines.

“To date, 23 km of grid pipelines have been completed in the northern region, while another 546 km are under construction or planned for implementation. Once the entire grid system is completed, Sarawak’s water supply coverage will be more comprehensive and resilient, ensuring long-term sustainability,” he added.