Sarawak seeks details from NSC on Bintulu LNG facility security threat

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The Sarawak government will obtain further information from the National Security Council regarding the security threat to the Liquefied Natural Gas facility in Bintulu.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas stated that his party currently only knows about this matter through media reports.

“I also do not know the type of threat made because like you all, I only hear from the newspapers,“ he said when met after the opening ceremony of the 9th International Conference Forum on Euro-Asia Civil Engineering at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

He expressed the state government’s hope that appropriate steps would be taken to protect national assets if there was any form of threat.

“We hope that steps will be taken to ensure that if there is a threat, our assets are protected.”

Uggah added that disasters can happen at any time and he needs to clarify what the National Security Council specifically means.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof earlier explained that the threat to the liquefied natural gas facility was received via SMS from a phone number registered in neighbouring Indonesia.

The government has increased security at LNG facilities in Sarawak and Sabah following the threat received by a Petronas employee in Bintulu.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that security at all Petronas LNG facilities was immediately tightened nationwide.

Police contingents nationwide have heightened security at all Petronas LNG facilities to ensure complete control over facility security.

The government had previously ordered all LNG facilities in Bintulu to immediately tighten security following the received threat to enable immediate investigation. – Bernama