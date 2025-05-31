OSAKA: Sarawak is stepping up a plan to integrate Borneo into the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), underlining its commitment to regional energy cooperation, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said Sarawak has been supplying electricity to West Kalimantan, Indonesia, since 2016 and is currently in the process of supplying power to Brunei.

“We will play our part to contribute to the APG. Sarawak is also actively enhancing its grid infrastructure to strengthen power distribution across the state and beyond,” he said after the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, today.

Besides renewable energy (RE), Awang Tengah said Sarawak is transforming its industrial landscape through strategic diversification into hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation and storage, oil and gas (O&G), petrochemical products, and aerospace.

These developments complement the sustainable O&G sector and expansion into high-value petrochemical downstream activities, leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, he said.

“Sarawak is shaping a dynamic economic hub in Southeast Asia, balancing economic growth and environmental responsibility while achieving long-term prosperity,” said Awang Tengah.

He said Sarawak is going to be the hub for RE, anchored in hydropower as it has the potential to generate at least 30,000 megawatts (MW) or 30 gigawatts (GW), if fully developed.

Currently, Sarawak is targeting an increase in its generating capacity to 10,000 MW or 10 GW by 2030, and to 15,000 MW or 15 GW by 2035.

“Apart from hydropower potential, there is also huge potential for us to develop this RE through solar power and bio-energy from biomass and waste,” he explained.

Awang Tengah also revealed that Sarawak will be hosting Sarawak Week with the theme “Sustainability for Tomorrow” at the Malaysia Pavilion for the World Expo Osaka from August 4-10.

The Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka spans 2,654.52 square meters across three floors, reflecting the nation’s diverse culture and dynamic economy.

With the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony”, the pavilion highlights Malaysia’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking future.

The pavilion also serves as a hub for international collaboration and dialogue, as well as pocket talks, product launches, memorandum of understanding signings and business matching sessions.

It will also host forums, summits, and networking events that would position Malaysia as a dynamic global partner.