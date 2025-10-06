KUCHING: Sarawak will host the Green Mobility Innovation Summit 2025 on Sept 8 and 9, aiming to lead discourse on sustainable transportation and regional innovation.

Themed “Driving the Future: Talent, Innovation & Sustainability in Green Mobility”, the summit will be jointly organised by the Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and Sarawak Skills.

“The event is set to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, educators and innovators from across the region to share expertise, foster collaboration and promote the development of sustainable transportation solutions,” the organisers said in a statement today.

This event reflects an urgent need for forward-looking strategies to develop a greener, more sustainable transport ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

It serves as a key component of the BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025 initiative, which seeks to enhance regional connectivity and sustainable development through eco-friendly practices, climate resilience and smart city initiatives.

In the statement, Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri said the summit’s significance lies in its potential to nurture talent for sustainable transportation, a shared regional goal under BIMP-EAGA Vision 2025.

“Therefore, the summit serves as an essential platform for aligning strategies, building competencies and fostering regional cooperation in the transition toward a green economy,” he said.

Featuring over 30 distinguished speakers and moderators, discussions will revolve around the subjects of talent development, innovative technologies, governance and global collaboration.

The summit is also aligned with Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which prioritises a green economy and showcases the state’s leadership in hydrogen fuel technology, electric vehicle infrastructure and smart city development.

Members of the public are welcome to participate in the summit, and more information is available via email at gmis2025@sarawakskills.edu.my.