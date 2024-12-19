PETALING JAYA: Bukit Aman has opened its investigations against infamous satirical graphic artist and activist Fahmi Reza following his latest graphic art depicting newly appointed Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman.

This after Fahmi posted a picture of himself with the graphic on X prior to entering Bukit Aman for police questioning.

In his post, Fahmi had also quipped that it was his “first date” with the police so far this year.

According to an earlier post by Fahmi, he is being investigated under the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) for the improper use of network facilities, and Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

He had posted the graphic in question on December 17 (Tuesday), the same day Musa was appointed as Sabah’s 11th governor.

Musa, Sabah’s longest serving chief minister, succeeds Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, whose term will conclude at the end of the month.

However, his appointment was criticised by several parties due to his past record of having been charged for corruption and money laundering charges.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers had dropped all 46 charges which were slapped on Musa in 2020.