KUANTAN: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) of Pahang has advised parents and guardians to take appropriate safety measures and to monitor their children’s movements during the coming school holidays to avoid any untoward incidents.

Pahang JBPM director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim also urged them to ensure the location is safe and the weather is good if they hold water activities, besides making sure they do not become complacent or neglect their children.

“The weather these days is very unpredictable. So, I ask everyone to prioritise safety. Parents must know their children’s whereabouts and advise their children not to go near canals and areas with strong currents,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the 2024 Fire Safety Organisation Seminar which was officiated by Pahang State Secretary Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar.

Mohd Razam said that in the first four months of this year, a total of 14 drowning cases were recorded, in addition to three residential fire incidents.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 293 premises have been identified and designated as subject to compliance with fire safety regulations, including having a fire certificate (FC) in Pahang.

Compliance, he said, was important to ensure life safety and minimise property losses, with owners of premises whose FCs had expired being advised to renew the certificates to ensure the buildings or premises involved were safe to live in.