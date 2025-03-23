TAIPING: Schools should apply for maintenance funds to repair building infrastructure and ensure student safety, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

He said this in response to a viral incident on social media involving a student who sustained a hand injury after being pierced by a rusty handrail on a staircase at a primary school in Ulu Kinta, Ipoh, recently.

“The Education Ministry (MOE) allocates between RM900 million and RM1 billion annually for the maintenance of schools and has issued notices to all government and government-aided schools to apply for maintenance funds.

“For government-aided schools, there is a designated application period each year, whereas, for government schools, applications can be submitted into the system year-round,“ he said after opening the Perak level TS 2025 Calligraphy Art Competition at Sentral Mall Taiping today.

He underscored the significance of this issue and urged District Education Offices (PPD) and State Education Departments (JPN) to give it appropriate attention.

However, Wong said his ministry has not received any reports of the viral incident and will investigate.

Earlier, in a viral post, a woman claimed that her child sustained a hand injury after being pierced by a rusty school staircase railing last Thursday.

Due to the injury, the woman claimed that her child required treatment at a private hospital, costing nearly RM10,000, after failing to obtain immediate treatment at a government hospital.

Yesterday, it was reported that Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth, and Sports Committee, chairman Khairuddin Abu Hanipah, requested the state JPN to prepare a report on the incident, stressing that the case must be taken seriously as it concerns student safety.

Khairuddin said student safety is a top priority at school premises, and management must report any damage that poses a danger.