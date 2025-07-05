Scientific workshop for conservation area in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU : In a significant step towards sustainable conservation, the Forest Research Centre of the Sabah Forestry Department, in partnership with Sawit Kinabalu Group’s Conservation and Biodiversity Unit, convened the second scientific expedition workshop for the Sungai Pin Conservation Area (SPnCA).

Held at the Rainforest Discovery Centre in Sandakan, the gathering perused findings from the expedition to Sungai Pin in September last year. The workshop was also a pioneering public-private initiative to elevate conservation standards in oil palm-managed landscapes.

Over 100 stakeholders, including community representatives, NGOs and government agencies, collaboratively addressed key environmental challenges.

One of the objectives was to formulate a roadmap for Green List certification under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) by 2028, a first for oil palm-associated conservation areas.

The workshop also undertook a comparative analysis of the 2024 scientific findings against baseline data from 2019, revealing measurable ecological trends.

It also integrated community perspectives from local stakeholders and conservation-linked NGOs, while developing a unified framework for biodiversity conservation and landscape management.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests (Planning and Management) Indra Sunjoto, representing the department’s Chief Conservator Datuk Frederick Kugan, alongside Sawit Kinabalu Group chief sustainability officer Nazlan Mohamad.

The day’s agenda included nine cutting-edge research presentations across three thematic sessions and interactive workshops generating actionable conservation strategies.

Plenary discussions were also held, focusing on biodiversity monitoring protocols, threat reduction measures and multi-stakeholder collaboration models

“This workshop marks a transformative approach to conservation in agricultural landscapes,“ said Indra Sunjoto. “By aligning scientific rigour with community engagement, we’re setting new benchmarks for sustainable land management.”

The outcomes will support SPnCA’s application for IUCN Green List status, making Malaysia’s first oil palm company-led conservation area while meeting global standards for a protected area.