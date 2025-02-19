KUALA LUMPUR: Scriptwriter, actor, and theatre director Zakaria Ariffin died of a stroke early today. He was 73.

Malaysian National Writers Association (PENA) president Dr Mohamad Saleeh Rahamad said that Zakaria was rushed to Slim River Hospital in Perak at 9am yesterday after losing consciousness at his home in Diamond Creek, Tanjung Malim.

“While receiving treatment at the hospital, doctors confirmed that he had suffered a major stroke, which caused a ruptured blood vessel and a blood clot in his brain, before he was pronounced dead at 2.40am,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Mohamad Saleeh said Zakaria would be buried at the Kampung Sungai Sekiah Muslim cemetery in Behrang Ulu today.

Zakaria, who was the recipient of the 2001 SEA Write Award (Malaysia), began his involvement in theatre while studying at Sultan Idris Training College (now Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris) and later at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

He served as a research officer at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) before joining the National Arts Academy (now National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage) as a lecturer and later as dean.

Zakaria also wrote several drama and telemovie scripts and was highly regarded as a panel judge for various competitions organised by both government and private entities. Additionally, he contributed numerous articles and research papers, which were presented at international seminars.

In 2008, he was honoured with the National Arts Award in the Theatre Arts (Scriptwriting) category.