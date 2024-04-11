PETALING JAYA: An attempt by three men to steal cables using a Proton X70 car was thwarted when a security guard noticed their act at a supermarket yesterday morning.

According to Kosmo, Kajang district police chief, assistant commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, stated that the police received a report of the incident around 11.53am yesterday.

He mentioned that the local complainant reported receiving a phone call from a Nepalese security worker informing him about the attempted cable theft.

“The security guard saw a grey Proton X70 car with mismatched front and back licence plates, which he suspected were fake.

“The suspects were attempting to pull cables from the supermarket’s storage area but failed and managed to escape,” he said in a statement.

He explained that a review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed three unidentified individuals wearing face masks and caps.

“The three individuals tried to pull a nearly 100-metre-long cable from the B1 level of the supermarket but were unsuccessful when noticed by the security guard,” he said.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 431A/511 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Sergeant Fadeli Safii, at 012-5373134 to assist in the investigation.