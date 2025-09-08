Segamat pit stop for delivery riders fulfils MP’s election manifesto

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has approved RM650,000 to construct a dedicated rest area for food delivery riders near the second Segamat bridge.

Sekijang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed that construction began in June and should finish next month.

She expressed gratitude to the Segamat Municipal Council for successfully implementing the project.

Zaliha highlighted the facility as a local complement to the national Gig Workers Bill 2025 recently passed by Parliament.

This pit stop represents one of her key election manifesto pledges following discussions with 100 delivery riders in her constituency.

Riders had previously complained about lacking proper waiting areas between orders, prompting her promise of a rest and service area.

She formally requested the project through the Ministry of Housing and Local Government with council cooperation.

The ministry ultimately approved the full RM650,000 allocation to fulfil this commitment. – Bernama