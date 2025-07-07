Selangor assembly to debate Putra Heights gas pipeline fire

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly will debate the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident, Speaker Lau Weng San confirmed.

The discussion will follow a special briefing by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari or his representative.

The debate is scheduled after the tabling of the Selangor State Islamic Religious Administration (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2025. Lau stated, “There will be (a debate); as I mentioned earlier, after the Menteri Besar meets with all assemblymen to provide a briefing in the afternoon.”

The issue gained urgency after Dr Afif Bahardin (PN-Taman Medan) submitted an appeal on behalf of 20 individuals affected by the April 1 fire and explosion. However, Lau disallowed the appeal, citing an overlapping application already filed by Amirudin.

Lau explained, “I wish to stress that the main reason the appeal was disallowed is because there is already an application from the Menteri Besar to discuss this issue under this agenda, which will allow for greater participation from all assemblymen.”

The current Selangor State Assembly sitting runs until July 11.