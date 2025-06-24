Selangor Covid-19 cases rise 36%, no deaths reported

SHAH ALAM: COVID-19 cases in Selangor surged by 36 per cent in Epidemiological Week (ME) 24/2025, reaching 1,082 infections compared to 795 cases the previous week. Despite the rise, Selangor Public Health and Environment Exco Jamaliah Jamaluddin confirmed no fatalities were reported, and the numbers remain below the state’s warning threshold based on 2022–2024 trends.

From ME 1 to ME 24 this year, Selangor recorded 7,582 cases, significantly lower than the 18,231 cases reported in the same period in 2024. Petaling district led with 2,475 cases, followed by Hulu Langat (1,435), Klang (974), and Gombak (927). Other affected areas included Sepang, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, and Sabak Bernam.

Adults aged 31–59 accounted for 44 per cent of infections, while those aged 18–30 made up 27 per cent. Children aged one to six represented nine per cent of cases.

Of the 7,582 individuals screened this year, 353 required hospital admission. One ICU case involving a pregnant patient with concurrent dengue fever was later transferred to a regular ward on June 17.