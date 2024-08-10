Selangor forms task force to aid GISB children’s rehabilitation

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government has set up a special task force to rehabilitate children rescued from GISB Holdings (GISB) charity homes.

According to New Straits Times, the announcement came after a state government meeting (MMKN) on October 2, chaired by Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, chairman of the Standing Committee on Islamic Affairs and Innovation Development, and Anfaal Saari, chairman of the Standing Committee on Women’s Development and Community Welfare.

“The state government is deeply concerned about the welfare of children and vulnerable groups,“ Dr Fahmi was quoted as saying.

The task force will focus on assessing and implementing rehabilitation programs for the children, who were recently discovered living in charity homes operated by GISB.

Its members will include representatives from various agencies, such as the police, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM), the Selangor State Education Department (JPNS), the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

Additionally, child psychology and education specialists, along with representatives from Yayasan Menteri Besar Selangor and Yayasan Selgate, will join the task force.

The initiative will not only focus on faith-based issues but also prioritise the children’s overall welfare, health and mental and physical development.

“This initiative aims to ensure these children can be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society, even after the official six-month rehabilitation period,“ he said.

The task force’s first meeting is set for October 11.

This follows the authorities’ rescue of 402 children and teenagers, aged between one and 17, during Op Global on September 11, from 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. The group consisted of over 400 boys and girls, with cases of suspected exploitation, neglect and abuse.

