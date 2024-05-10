Selangor govt takes seriously lax attitude of entrepreneurs towards Halal certification

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is taking seriously the complacent or unconcerned attitude towards halal certification requirements among entrepreneurs in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said data revealed most companies that received the Malaysian Halal Certification are owned by non-Malay and non-Muslim traders or entrepreneurs.

Despite various excuses, he said this attitude will ultimately disadvantage the entrepreneurs themselves, particularly in terms of elevating their products to a higher level.

“To introduce local products to a higher level, we need to understand the market context and how to navigate specific procedures such as halal certification, which is held in high regard globally.

“However, it is unfortunate that many of our entrepreneurs adopt a nonchalant attitude towards the halal certification of their products or businesses, believing that if the business is run by Malays or Muslims, they will naturally attract buyers,” he said when launching the Selangor Entrepreneur Expo (SELBIZ) 2024 organised by the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) here today.

Also present were the state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi, and PKNS deputy chief executive officer (Corporate) Suhaimi Kasdon.

Amirudin told a press conference later that issues related to cost and willingness have been identified as factors why entrepreneurs do not take halal certification seriously.

He said that the costs or administrative concerns should no longer be an issue since Jakim and the relevant authorities have improved this aspect, including introducing online application methods and shortening the approval period for certificates or feedback.

Regarding willingness, Amirudin stated that this issue could be addressed if entrepreneurs were given more clarity, particularly regarding the improvements made in the application process, approval period, and certification, which are often perceived as lengthy, complicated, and burdensome.

“This is among the reasons entrepreneurs are reluctant to engage in halal certification because they believe it involves a meticulous and detailed process, requiring extensive data about the sources of the produced products.

“However, entrepreneurs must understand that if the authorities do not reach that level of detail, our halal certification becomes rather fragile. It is precisely because of this thoroughness that our country’s halal certification is highly regarded worldwide and in the business market,” he said.

Amirudin added that the state government, through entrepreneurial development agencies like PKNS, will continue to provide training to prepare entrepreneurs for a ready-to-halal status, alongside continuous reminders and awareness about the necessity and importance of obtaining halal certification.

On SELBIZ, he mentioned that the three-day expo, which runs until tomorrow, aims to achieve sales transactions of up to RM3 million through the participation of 230 exhibitors offering various products covering manufacturing, retail, and services.