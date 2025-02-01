KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Immigration Department of Malaysia (JIM) detained 80 illegal immigrants during a special Op Sapu, held in conjunctionwith the New Year celebration at a shopping complex in Seri Kembangan, near here yesterday.

Selangor Immigration director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin all the 80 illegal immigrants detained were men, aged between 20 and 50, comprising nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Yemen, India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

He said those arrested were suspected of violating the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963, including not possessing a valid pass or permit and staying longer than the permitted period.

“A total of 180 foreigners were screened during the operation which began at 6pm. All those arrested have been taken to the Enforcement Office for screening and documentation purposes.

“This operation was carried out after three months of intelligence following complaints from the public who were worried about the influx of foreigners in the housing area,“ he said in a statement today.

Khairrul Aminus said the operation involved 22 officers and members of the Selangor JIM led by the Selangor JIM Enforcement Division chief Johari Supardi.