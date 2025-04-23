Selangor implements sustainable recycling model via SELKitar

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Recycling (SELKitar) Programme, which was launched yesterday, is the beginning of a long-term movement that focuses on circular economy, waste separation from sources and shared responsibility among stakeholders.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said that as the most advanced and populous state in the country, Selangor generates over 7,000 tonnes of solid waste daily, with most of them still ending up being dumped at landfills.

“Recognising this fact, the state government has made sustainable waste management the foundation of the state’s environmental strategy, namely prioritising source separation, advancing circular economy practices and enhancing the role of local authorities in driving long-term transformation,” she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the Selangor government, through KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM), signed a collaboration with Nestle Malaysia to strengthen recycling through door-to-door collection under SELKitar, which is expected to begin in May in several areas under the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and Sepang Municipal Council (MPS).

Elaborating, Jamaliah said that through the First Selangor Plan (RS-1), the state government has begun switching from the ‘collect and dispose’ model to an approach that focuses on recycling based on resource efficiency, value recovery and citizen responsibility.

She said the launch of phase one of the SELKitar Programme, which was witnessed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari yesterday, is an important step towards realising that approach.

“The SELKitar Programme is not just a strong environmental policy for Selangor but one that also reflects a new approach to engaging the community in sustainable waste management.

“It reflects the belief that sustainability is not just a slogan but about creating an ecosystem that functions for all parties,” she said.

Jamalliah added that SELKitar also has a long-term vision, where its infrastructure is supported by education, awareness and behavioural change.