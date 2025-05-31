Selangor launches KDE initiative to streamline funeral aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor state government today launched the Khairat Darul Ehsan (KDE) initiative as a single entity to channel financial aid of RM1,000 to the next of kin of deceased individuals to help ease the burden of funeral expenses.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that previously, financial assistance for the next of kin of the deceased was distributed through separate programmes such as Skim Mesra, Iltizam Selangor Sihat (ISS), and Skim Insurans Am Selangor (INSAN).

He said the Selangor government had allocated RM20 million for the implementation of KDE, compared to RM12 million previously under Skim Mesra, ISS, and INSAN, which benefited 5,995 recipients.

“The implementation of KDE also streamlines the provision of death benefit aid, which was previously channelled through various individual programmes,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS) Volunteers and Khairat Darul Ehsan at an event here today.

Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (YAWAS) has been appointed as the main implementing agency for the initiative.

Amirudin said KDE was part of the state government’s efforts to enhance the delivery of benefits to the people, in line with the promises made under the ‘5 Commitments for 5 Years’ manifesto.

“This initiative also aligns with the objectives of the First Selangor Plan to make Selangor a liveable state through improved wellbeing and social inclusivity,” he said.

He said there were two eligibility categories for applying to KDE, namely the general public and Persons with Disabilities (OKU).

For the general category, applicants must be aged 50 and above, Malaysian citizens, and registered voters in Selangor.

The OKU category is open to holders of the Social Welfare Department’s OKU card with no age limit, who are Malaysian citizens with at least one parent who is a registered voter in Selangor, and residents of the state.

Eligible individuals may register online via https://kde.yawas.com.my starting June 1.