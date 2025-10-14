Selangor MB extends condolences to family of student fatally stabbed at school

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has extended condolences to the family of a Form Four student fatally stabbed at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

“As a father who also has a daughter, I cannot imagine the situation the victim’s parents are going through in facing this shocking incident,“ he said in a statement.

“I offer my condolences to them. May they be given strength and protection in facing this horrific tragedy.”

Amirudin confirmed he had contacted Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar regarding the criminal investigation.

He was informed the case does not involve racial elements, with police continuing to investigate criminal aspects.

The state government will collaborate with police, the Education Ministry and local communities to enhance security in all Selangor schools.

This matter will be prioritised in the State Executive Council meeting, with immediate measures including security efforts and student mental health support.

“Schools should be the safest place for our children,“ Amirudin emphasised.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail confirmed a Form Four female student was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old male student at 9.30am on school premises.

The victim died at the scene while the suspect, a student at the same school, was successfully arrested.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation. – Bernama