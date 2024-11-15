Selangor ready to work with industry players to leverage AI benefits - Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor is ready to work closely with industry players to reap the benefits of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state is planning to leverage the use of AI to increase the productivity of workers and enhance the government’s efficiency.

He said this was the guiding philosophy behind the launch of the Speed Selangor Policy which will kick off next year, adding that the policy will reduce the processing and wait times businesses currently face when dealing with planning permission or acquiring a business license after receiving the certificate for completion and compliance (CCC).

“Beginning next year, we aim for local authorities to provide business licenses within 24 hours upon ticking all the CCC boxes,“ he said in his speech at the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2024 Appreciation Dinner, here today.

Amirudin also highlighted Selangor’s ambitious targets for the semiconductor sector, supported by a substantial investment planned for 2025.

“We are keen to attract more companies from China and Taiwan to establish their presence in Selangor, particularly those investing in the design phase of integrated circuits,” he said.

Commenting on SIBS 2025, Amirudin emphasised Selangor’s commitment to continue evolving and improving the summit even further.

“Our next focus for SIBS will be on promoting high-growth sectors, embracing technological innovation, and cultivating a highly skilled international workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global industries.

“With a strong foundation in place, the summit is well-positioned to continue building upon these successes and remain a beacon of opportunity, where businesses thrive, partnerships deepen, and innovation reaches new heights,“ he added.

SIBS 2025 will return to the all-in-one format and will be held in a single week from Oct 8 – 11, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), added Amirudin.