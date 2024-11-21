Selangor records 1,354 out-of-wedlock teenage pregnancies from 2023 to Sept 2024

SHAH ALAM: A total of 1,354 cases of out-of-wedlock teenage pregnancies were reported in the state from 2023 to September this year, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Women’s Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said, according to the Selangor Health Department, 799 cases were reported in 2023 and another 555 cases in 2024.

“As of Sept 2024, Selangor recorded 555 cases, categorised by age as follows; 13 cases in the 10 to 14 age group, 157 cases in the 15 to 17 age group, and 385 cases in the 18 to 19 age group,” she said when winding-up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025.

She said to address the issue, a preliminary framework for the Round Table Discussion (RTD) on Tackling Out-of-Wedlock Teenage Pregnancy, set for implementation in the first quarter of next year, has been initiated.

“This will be carried out by Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS) in collaboration with Selangor JKM and the Bayt Al-Rahmah Welfare Association to develop comprehensive solutions,” she said.

Anfaal emphasised the seriousness of the issue, especially involving children and teenagers under 18 years old. To address this, the state has launched the Child Protection Advocacy Programme, in collaboration with Selangor JKM, the Selangor Education Department, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The programme, aimed at educating children on safety and protection from sexual harassment, includes 12 sessions: 11 held in schools across all districts and one at the HICOM People’s Housing Project Children’s Activity Centre.