Selangor RTD issues 3,855 notices for various motorcycle violations over 12 days

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 3,855 notices for various violations during a special motorcycle operation over 12 days since Nov 1.

Director Azrin Borhan stated that most offences involved technical vehicle issues, resulting in 1,644 notices, followed by not possessing road tax (983), driving without a license (737), non-compliant registration numbers (302), and other miscellaneous offences.

“These notices were issued after inspecting 19,362 motorcycles. The main offences were technical modifications, including altered exhausts, lights, and other components that riders claim enhances the bike’s appearance for friends.

“We believe these modifications are often driven by peer influence and also aimed at increasing speed,” he said during the operation at the Petaling Jaya Toll Plaza (southbound) on the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) last night.

Azrin added that 325 officers and personnel, along with related agencies such as the National Anti-Drug Agency, Royal Malaysia Police, and highway concessionaires, conducted inspections at 286 locations across Selangor.

He further noted that last night 631 motorcycles were inspected, 295 notices were issued, five motorcycles were impounded, and the National Anti-Drug Agency detained five individuals who tested positive for methamphetamine.

Since Nov 1, the RTD has been conducting the 2024 Operasi Khas Motosikal, which will run until Dec 31, to reduce road accidents and fatalities.