SHAH ALAM: An integrated meeting involving the Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee, the Menteri Besar’s office and the State Health Department (JKNS) will be held soon to review the need to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes (vapes) in the state.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said it would also involve other stakeholders, including departments and agencies of the federal and state governments, as well as local government authorities (PBT), to discuss the matter.

“This discussion is also expected to involve agencies such as the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to obtain a more comprehensive picture of the enforcement, legal aspects and the impact on socio-economy,” she said in a statement today.

She said that at the federal level, the Health Ministry (MOH) and JKNS have an important role in regulating the registration, labelling and packaging, as well as sale of smoking products, and enforcement of the ban on smoking and vaping as provided under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

At the state government level, she said, business licenses are regulated by the local government and currently, licenses issued are specifically for the sale of electronic equipment, not for electronic cigarettes or vape liquids, she said.

“The state government would like to emphasise that any decision to be taken will be based on a detailed study and will take into account the interests of public health, the effectiveness of enforcement and the well-being of the people of Selangor.

“I appreciate the concerns of all parties, including the proposal put forward by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay recently, and we are committed to examining this issue comprehensively and inclusively,” she said.

Yesterday, the Terengganu government announced that it would enforce a ban on the sale of electronic cigarette products at all premises in the state starting August 1.

On April 18, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was reported as saying that Selangor is prepared to review the need to ban the sale of vapes in the state as recommended by Ayob Khan.