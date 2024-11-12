PETALING JAYA: Selling pork is prohibited in open areas, especially in pasar malam, said MBSA Corporate and Public Relations head Mohd Azhar Mohd Sharif.

According to Sinar Harian, Mohd Azhar said this included all non-halal food as stipulated in the pasar malam business regulations under MBSA.

This is following a TikTok video which went viral where a woman questioned the actions of a traders selling pork openly at a Setia Alam night market.

In the video, the woman claimed that the non-halal food being sold in the night market also had Muslim traders in the same location.

The video has since caused confusion amongst netizens who advised the woman to make a report.

Mohd Azhar clarified that MBSA has not issued any approval or license for this purpose and that it is likely that the trader is operating without a license.

“MBSA has not issued any approval or license for this purpose. It is likely that the trader is operating without a license.

“If they do not have a license, MBSA can issue a fine under its by-laws,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that for the sale of pork, traders are only allowed to operate in designated areas or enclosed markets.