SEREMBAN: Aisar Azim Abdullah, 17, one of the victims in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 last Thursday, had told his family he didn’t want new clothes for Hari Raya this year.

His elder brother Muhammad Aiman, 20, said Aisar Azim, fondly known as Alang, shared his wish a few days ago before the tragic accident.

“I asked him why he didn’t want to buy Raya clothes, and he just said he didn’t feel like celebrating and wanted to stay home. I never thought that was a sign he was leaving us forever,” he told reporters at the Maqbarah Salimah Muslim Cemetery in Taman Zaitun Indah, Sikamat early this morning.

Aisar Azim was pronounced dead at 7.23 pm yesterday while receiving treatment at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital since March 6. His funeral, held at 12.40 am, was attended by nearly 100 family members.

READ MORE: Senawang crash claims another life, death toll rises to three

Meanwhile, his mother, Nurha’afza Salwa Hazizan, 41, said the third of 10 siblings had always been excited about Syawal and loved wearing matching outfits with the family.

“I accept this as fate. We have prepared ourselves after doctors informed us that his oxygen level had dropped to 38 per cent and his brain was no longer functioning. We recited Surah Yasin, forgave him and watched him go peacefully, as if he were asleep,” she said.

Nurha’afza Salwa recalled that the last time she saw Aisar Azim was Wednesday night when he returned home from a friend’s house.

“I didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see his face,” she said, adding that the family plans to take legal action over the accident.

In the incident, two male secondary school students, aged 15 and 16, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a Honda Jazz at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1, near the Matahari Heights traffic light junction.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the car, driven by a teenage boy with a passenger, was traveling from Senawang to Paroi and failed to stop at a red traffic light.

It then crashed into a Modenas Kriss motorcycle carrying the two deceased victims, as well as the Honda Vario motorcycle carrying Aisar Azim and his friend.

ALSO READ: Fatal Honda Jazz crash: Teen’s sister apologises