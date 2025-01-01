Senior citizen who fell from boat found drowned today

KAPIT: A senior citizen who tripped over his boat and fell into Sungai Benatu, Punan Bah, Belaga, while on the way to his durian orchard last Monday, was found drowned today.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre in Sarawak, in a statement today, said the body of Micheal Sait Lanyau, 60, was found by members of the search and rescue team, who included the villagers, at 9.10 am about a kilometre away from where the victim was reported to have fallen into the river.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action, it said.

According to witnesses, the victim fell into the river and was swept by the current at about 7.30 am last Monday