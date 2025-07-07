Serdang R&R southbound closed for heavy vehicles until July 31

SERDANG: The Serdang Rest and Service Area (R&R) southbound at KM308.20 of the North-South Expressway will be closed in phases to heavy vehicles for 25 days starting today.

The closure is to facilitate concrete resurfacing works, as announced by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS).

The heavy vehicle access route will be shut in stages from 8 am today until midnight on July 31, 2025.

PLUS stated that this is part of upgrading efforts to enhance comfort for highway users.

Heavy vehicle drivers are advised to use the nearest available parking facilities as alternatives during the maintenance period.

Class 1 vehicles and other R&R facilities will remain operational as usual.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys using the PLUS App for real-time traffic updates.

They should also follow traffic signs and instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the affected area.

For further assistance, travelers can check the PUTRI Virtual Assistant, X@plustrafik App, electronic signboards, or contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for emergencies. – Bernama