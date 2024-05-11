Seremban’s oldest rubber tree worth RM750,000

PETALING JAYA: A rubber tree in Negeri Sembilan is said to be one of the oldest in Malaysia, is estimated to be worth RM750,000.

This tree, located in Seremban, is reportedly one of the first planted in Malaysia, currently over 100 years old.

Planted at the Seremban Lake Garden in 1877, the rubber tree’s estimated worth is valued at RM750,000, according to The Star.

Brought over into the country by the pioneer of Malaya’s rubber industry Sir Henry Nicholas Ridley, the seed of the rubber tree was among the 22 imported from Kew Gardens in England.

Negeri Sembilan tourism, arts and culture committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said that 11 of the seeds were planted in the ingapore Botanic Garden, nine in Kuala Kangsar, Perak and one each in Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

“This precious and historic rubber tree is part of the Seremban heritage trail.

“Because of its historical significance, the tree is irreplaceable. That’s why we must protect and preserve it to ensure that future generations can continue to appreciate this important heritage,” Nicole was quoted as saying.

She added that the tree also contributed to the state’s tourism besides serving as a local landmark.

Seremban Mayor Datuk Masri Razali said attributed the tree’s preservation to the Seremban City Council (MBS) Park and Landscape Department’s efforts of daily maintenance.

Masri said the council also sought arborists’ expertise to evaluate and monitor potential risks associated with the tree.

“This is to help us determine the tree’s status, prepare an inventory and obtain advisory services for risk management.

“The arborists have suggested treatments, including pruning and pest control, to maintain the tree’s vitality and extend its lifespan,” he was quoted as saying.