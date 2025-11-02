PETALING JAYA: The lone gunman behind the Setia Alam shopping mall shooting incident on Saturday will be arrested soon, said Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan

Hussein told New Straits Times at present the state police could not disclose details or share information with the public on their current efforts, as doing so could jeopardise the manhunt.

“The suspect was identified following the incident on Saturday night, and a manhunt was immediately launched.

“We are confident that he will be arrested soon.

“However, I cannot reveal more at this time.

“We assure the public that all necessary efforts are being made to capture the suspect,“ he was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the suspect was believed to have fired eight shots in the mall because he was angry after being told to move his items.

According to police, the suspect has fair skin and 11 prior records linked to drug and criminal offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

The shooting incident saw a foreign male cleaning worker sustained injuries to his leg after he was shot by the suspect.