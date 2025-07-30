Seven foreigners charged with kidnapping Bangladeshi businessman in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven foreign men were charged in court today for allegedly kidnapping a Bangladeshi businessman last month.

The group, consisting of two Bangladeshi and five Myanmar nationals, appeared before Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim.

The accused are Sohel Rana, 40, and Sahajahan, 37, both from Bangladesh, along with Myanmar nationals Abdul Majid Abdul Malik, 25; Soforodin Fozol Korim, 25; Mokhtar Huson Zaher Huson, 26; Mohammad Ismail Azita Rahman, 23; and Mohammad Arafat Hussein Jamal Mustafa, 24.

They allegedly abducted a 47-year-old Bangladeshi man near a mosque in Sentul on June 26, intending to demand ransom.

The charge was read under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which carries a prison term of 30 to 40 years and caning if convicted.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under High Court jurisdiction. The court set October 2 for the next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Iman Nurhidayah Ezani prosecuted, while lawyer K Komagan represented Sohel Rana. The other six accused had no legal representation. - Bernama