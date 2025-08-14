Seven remanded in Melaka over RM139k false claims investigation

MELAKA: Seven individuals, including a civil servant and six contractors, have been remanded for five days to assist in investigations into false claims totalling RM139,000.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate N. Sivashangari following an application by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects, aged between 32 and 52, were detained yesterday while giving statements at the Melaka MACC office.

A source revealed that the case involves false claims for food and beverage services that were never supplied.

The suspects allegedly submitted fraudulent documents from six companies to obtain payments totalling RM139,100.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

If found guilty, the accused face fines of at least five times the fraudulent amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and up to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie confirmed the arrests and remand proceedings.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption and financial misconduct in government procurement processes.

Authorities continue to scrutinise fraudulent activities involving public funds to ensure accountability.

The MACC’s swift action underscores its commitment to upholding integrity in public service and business dealings. - Bernama